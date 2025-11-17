Financial Analysis: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (TKC)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR’s stock clocked out at $5.58, down -1.41% from its previous closing price of $5.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.42 million shares were traded. TKC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.5.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TKC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.75 and its Current Ratio is at 1.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TKC now has a Market Capitalization of 4928442368 and an Enterprise Value of 53785145344. As of this moment, Turkcell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.291 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.125.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TKC is 0.93, which has changed by -0.16467065 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TKC has reached a high of $7.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.56%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TKC traded 2.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1345300 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 871.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 871.63M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.36% stake in the company. Shares short for TKC as of 1761868800 were 768980 with a Short Ratio of 0.33, compared to 1759190400 on 1919003. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 768980 and a Short% of Float of 0.16.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.636, TKC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.6424028. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.82. The current Payout Ratio is 32.97% for TKC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-23 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-29. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-06-26 when the company split stock in a 11861:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.08 and $22.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.08. EPS for the following year is $41.24, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $41.24 and $41.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TKC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $240.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $222.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $231.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $166.67BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $293.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $329.3B and the low estimate is $246.53B.