Financial Analysis: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (TKC)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Kevin Freeman

Technology

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR’s stock clocked out at $5.58, down -1.41% from its previous closing price of $5.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.42 million shares were traded. TKC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.5.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TKC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.75 and its Current Ratio is at 1.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TKC now has a Market Capitalization of 4928442368 and an Enterprise Value of 53785145344. As of this moment, Turkcell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.291 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.125.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TKC is 0.93, which has changed by -0.16467065 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TKC has reached a high of $7.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.56%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TKC traded 2.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1345300 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 871.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 871.63M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.36% stake in the company. Shares short for TKC as of 1761868800 were 768980 with a Short Ratio of 0.33, compared to 1759190400 on 1919003. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 768980 and a Short% of Float of 0.16.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.636, TKC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.6424028. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.82. The current Payout Ratio is 32.97% for TKC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-23 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-29. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-06-26 when the company split stock in a 11861:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.08 and $22.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.08. EPS for the following year is $41.24, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $41.24 and $41.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TKC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $240.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $222.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $231.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $166.67BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $293.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $329.3B and the low estimate is $246.53B.

