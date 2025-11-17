Financial Analysis: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, Vertiv Holdings Co’s stock clocked out at $170.97, up 4.48% from its previous closing price of $163.64. In other words, the price has increased by $4.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.0 million shares were traded. VRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $175.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $159.66.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.43 and its Current Ratio is at 1.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rothschild & Co Redburn on August 20, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $135.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when Haussler Jakki L. sold 15,680 shares for $123.92 per share. The transaction valued at 1,943,099 led to the insider holds 4,631 shares of the business.

JAKKI LYNN HAUSSLER bought 15,680 shares of VRT for $1,943,058 on Sep 08 ’25. On Aug 26 ’25, another insider, REINEMUND STEVEN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $128.22 each. As a result, the insider received 12,822,110 and left with 133,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRT now has a Market Capitalization of 65368379392 and an Enterprise Value of 66615980032. As of this moment, Vertiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.621.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VRT is 2.06, which has changed by 0.38977396 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VRT has reached a high of $202.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.34%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VRT traded 7.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7538530 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 382.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 374.79M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.81% stake in the company. Shares short for VRT as of 1761868800 were 8101813 with a Short Ratio of 1.10, compared to 1759190400 on 9342409. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8101813 and a Short% of Float of 2.15.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is currently drawing attention from 21.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.25 and $4.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.13. EPS for the following year is $5.22, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $4.58.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $2.88B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.01B to a low estimate of $2.84B. As of. The current estimate, Vertiv Holdings Co’s year-ago sales were $2.35BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.52B. There is a high estimate of $2.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.41B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.01BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.2B and the low estimate is $11.42B.