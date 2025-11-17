Financial Analysis: Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Xponential Fitness Inc’s stock clocked out at $6.07, down -4.41% from its previous closing price of $6.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.01 million shares were traded. XPOF stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.255 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XPOF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.95 and its Current Ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 17, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On March 14, 2025, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $12.

On January 23, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $17.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when HAASE BRUCE N bought 70,000 shares for $7.67 per share. The transaction valued at 536,690 led to the insider holds 95,937 shares of the business.

Grabowski Mark sold 2,595,598 shares of XPOF for $39,842,429 on Nov 21 ’24. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $15.35 per share. On Nov 21 ’24, another insider, Grabowski Mark, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,352,047 shares for $15.35 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPOF now has a Market Capitalization of 310083200 and an Enterprise Value of 595078848. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.888 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.035.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XPOF is 1.44, which has changed by -0.60609996 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XPOF has reached a high of $18.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.98%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XPOF traded 611.65K shares on average per day over the past three months and 946970 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.09M. Insiders hold about 22.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.71% stake in the company. Shares short for XPOF as of 1761868800 were 4835384 with a Short Ratio of 7.91, compared to 1759190400 on 4714091. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4835384 and a Short% of Float of 17.580000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 5.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $73.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $77.38M to a low estimate of $69.6M. As of. The current estimate, Xponential Fitness Inc’s year-ago sales were $83.22MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.52M. There is a high estimate of $80.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.4M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPOF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $298.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $304.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $320.35MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $303.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $325.64M and the low estimate is $290M.