Financial Fitness Check: Examining Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR)’s Key Ratios

In the latest session, Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ABR) closed at $8.79 down -3.19% from its previous closing price of $9.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.99 million shares were traded. ABR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arbor Realty Trust Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.37 and its Current Ratio is at 0.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.95.

On April 11, 2024, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $13.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on July 31, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 ’25 when Green William C bought 13,821 shares for $9.45 per share. The transaction valued at 130,608 led to the insider holds 192,618 shares of the business.

Friedman David Erwin bought 4,500 shares of ABR for $39,319 on May 22 ’25. The CCO & Head of Non-Agcy Prod now owns 68,413 shares after completing the transaction at $8.74 per share. On May 22 ’25, another insider, Elenio Paul, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $8.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 84,750 and bolstered with 334,641 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABR now has a Market Capitalization of 1923910272 and an Enterprise Value of 12505183232. As of this moment, Arbor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.617.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABR is 1.36, which has changed by -0.40527743 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABR has reached a high of $15.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.96%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ABR has traded an average of 2.72M shares per day and 4267630 over the past ten days. A total of 195.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 187.74M. Insiders hold about 4.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.13% stake in the company. Shares short for ABR as of 1761868800 were 45969693 with a Short Ratio of 16.90, compared to 1759190400 on 47004613. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 45969693 and a Short% of Float of 28.310000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ABR is 1.33, from 1.33 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15148064. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.88.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 4.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.22 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $58.31M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $80.2M to a low estimate of $46.92M. As of. The current estimate, Arbor Realty Trust Inc’s year-ago sales were $82.87MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.39M. There is a high estimate of $81.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.68M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $303.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $229.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $254.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $363.26MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $245.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $324.2M and the low estimate is $187.88M.