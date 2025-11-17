Financial Fitness Check: Examining Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)’s Key Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE: ORA) closed at $108.59 up 0.65% from its previous closing price of $107.89. In other words, the price has increased by $0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. ORA stock price reached its highest trading level at $108.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.5.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ormat Technologies Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on November 05, 2025, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $100 from $95 previously.

On September 17, 2025, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $102.

TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on August 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $76 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Woelfel Jessica sold 721 shares for $115.00 per share. The transaction valued at 82,915 led to the insider holds 3,433 shares of the business.

Woelfel Jessica sold 368 shares of ORA for $41,348 on Nov 07 ’25. The GC, CCO, and CS now owns 3,433 shares after completing the transaction at $112.36 per share. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, Ginzburg Assi, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $112.72 each. As a result, the insider received 2,254,500 and left with 4,482 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORA now has a Market Capitalization of 6600294400 and an Enterprise Value of 9420048384. As of this moment, Ormat’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.976 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.386.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ORA is 0.74, which has changed by 0.36763227 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ORA has reached a high of $115.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.59%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ORA has traded an average of 583.29K shares per day and 718510 over the past ten days. A total of 60.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.63M. Insiders hold about 0.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.24% stake in the company. Shares short for ORA as of 1761868800 were 2852636 with a Short Ratio of 4.89, compared to 1759190400 on 3231967. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2852636 and a Short% of Float of 6.260000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ORA is 0.48, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.004448976. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.61.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.57 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.28 and $2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.19. EPS for the following year is $2.53, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $2.97 and $2.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $258.85M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $263.9M to a low estimate of $254.72M. As of. The current estimate, Ormat Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $230.74MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $305.23M. There is a high estimate of $354.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $260.75M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $977.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $957M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $969.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $879.65MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.26B and the low estimate is $1.06B.