Financial Fitness Check: Examining Rekor Systems Inc (REKR)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) closed at $2.14 up 4.90% from its previous closing price of $2.04. In other words, the price has increased by $4.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.29 million shares were traded. REKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rekor Systems Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REKR now has a Market Capitalization of 271114976 and an Enterprise Value of 297868160. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.075 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.252.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for REKR is 2.17, which has changed by 1.6034064 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, REKR has reached a high of $3.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.51%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, REKR has traded an average of 5.34M shares per day and 4031840 over the past ten days. A total of 126.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.16M. Insiders hold about 4.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.58% stake in the company. Shares short for REKR as of 1761868800 were 11954932 with a Short Ratio of 2.24, compared to 1759190400 on 11700567. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11954932 and a Short% of Float of 10.620000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) is currently attracting attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $14.56M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.93M to a low estimate of $14.2M. As of. The current estimate, Rekor Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $13.28MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.17M. There is a high estimate of $15.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.17M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.03MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.96M and the low estimate is $53.9M.