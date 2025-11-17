Financial Fitness Check: Examining TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)’s Key Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) closed at $31.0 up 0.13% from its previous closing price of $30.96. In other words, the price has increased by $0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.33 million shares were traded. TGTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TG Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.89 and its Current Ratio is at 3.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Lonial Sagar sold 20,852 shares for $32.24 per share. The transaction valued at 672,268 led to the insider holds 94,061 shares of the business.

Lonial Sagar bought 20,852 shares of TGTX for $672,233 on Sep 11 ’25. On Jun 13 ’25, another insider, Echelard Yann, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $36.94 each. As a result, the insider received 369,400 and left with 228,816 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGTX now has a Market Capitalization of 4921543168 and an Enterprise Value of 4655091200. As of this moment, TG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.752 whereas that against EBITDA is 45.272.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TGTX is 2.03, which has changed by 0.046943545 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TGTX has reached a high of $46.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.27%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TGTX has traded an average of 1.97M shares per day and 2449870 over the past ten days. A total of 155.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.97M. Insiders hold about 6.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TGTX as of 1761868800 were 23579473 with a Short Ratio of 11.97, compared to 1759190400 on 23608291. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23579473 and a Short% of Float of 19.42.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) is currently in progress, with 5.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.09 and $2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.89. EPS for the following year is $2.08, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $1.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $181.39M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $187.66M to a low estimate of $176.9M. As of. The current estimate, TG Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $108.19MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $195.39M. There is a high estimate of $209.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $187.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $611.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $605.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $329MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $901M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $955.86M and the low estimate is $847.5M.

