Financial Fitness Check: Examining Uranium Energy Corp (UEC)’s Key Ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.99 million shares were traded. UEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.945 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Uranium Energy Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.85 and its Current Ratio is at 8.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On September 25, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $14.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Speculative Buy to Buy on September 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 06 ’25 when KONG DAVID sold 50,800 shares for $9.62 per share. The transaction valued at 488,691 led to the insider holds 182,237 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UEC now has a Market Capitalization of 5599675392 and an Enterprise Value of 5239296512. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 83.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 78.389 whereas that against EBITDA is -76.114.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UEC is 1.40, which has changed by 0.39975846 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UEC has reached a high of $17.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.83%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UEC has traded an average of 15.76M shares per day and 10459790 over the past ten days. A total of 480.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 470.20M. Insiders hold about 2.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.85% stake in the company. Shares short for UEC as of 1761868800 were 45957519 with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 1759190400 on 51083431. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 45957519 and a Short% of Float of 10.97.

Earnings Estimates

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) is currently under the scrutiny of 2 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.3M to a low estimate of $6.31M. As of. The current estimate, Uranium Energy Corp’s year-ago sales were $17.09MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.09M. There is a high estimate of $12.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.69M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $83.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.84MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $178.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $220M and the low estimate is $135M.