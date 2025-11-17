Financial Health Check: Examining AAON Inc (AAON)’s Key Ratios

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

AAON Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) closed the day trading at $94.04 down -1.19% from the previous closing price of $95.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. AAON stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AAON, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.03 and its Current Ratio is at 3.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

On February 28, 2025, CJS Securities Upgraded its rating to Market Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $110.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on October 28, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $114 to $130.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Fields Gary D sold 3,553 shares for $105.14 per share. The transaction valued at 373,562 led to the insider holds 26,340 shares of the business.

Fields Gary D sold 26,746 shares of AAON for $2,813,947 on Nov 11 ’25. The Director now owns 26,340 shares after completing the transaction at $105.21 per share. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, Fields Gary D, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,553 shares for $105.14 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAON now has a Market Capitalization of 7769113088 and an Enterprise Value of 7714008064. As of this moment, AAON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 78.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 47.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.864 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.808.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AAON is 1.06, which has changed by -0.28399575 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AAON has reached a high of $142.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.51%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AAON traded about 1.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AAON traded about 1397380 shares per day. A total of 81.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.41M. Insiders hold about 17.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.72% stake in the company. Shares short for AAON as of 1761868800 were 6882265 with a Short Ratio of 6.44, compared to 1759190400 on 7359884. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6882265 and a Short% of Float of 12.73.

Dividends & Splits

AAON’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.38, up from 0.38 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.003992855. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.5. The current Payout Ratio is 20.84% for AAON, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-26. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2023-08-17 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.47 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $1.99, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $2.07 and $1.93.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $374.1M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $379.4M to a low estimate of $366.6M. As of. The current estimate, AAON Inc’s year-ago sales were $297.72MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $363.82M. There is a high estimate of $382.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $339.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.55B.