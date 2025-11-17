Financial Health Check: Examining Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM)’s Key Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM) closed the day trading at $2.04 down -1.45% from the previous closing price of $2.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.57 million shares were traded. BTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BTM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.88 and its Current Ratio is at 1.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.32.

On May 16, 2025, Northland Capital Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $5.

On December 20, 2023, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $3.50.Northland Capital initiated its Market Perform rating on December 20, 2023, with a $3.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Buchanan Christopher Scott sold 7,000 shares for $2.70 per share. The transaction valued at 18,900 led to the insider holds 126,276 shares of the business.

Mintz Brandon Taylor sold 168,967 shares of BTM for $456,211 on Nov 05 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.70 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Mintz Brandon Taylor, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 92,210 shares for $2.57 each. As a result, the insider received 236,980 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTM now has a Market Capitalization of 151556992 and an Enterprise Value of 163998352. As of this moment, Bitcoin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.258 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.574.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTM is 0.86, which has changed by 0.056994796 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTM has reached a high of $6.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -35.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.84%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BTM traded about 1.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BTM traded about 1778730 shares per day. A total of 74.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.31M. Insiders hold about 61.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.54% stake in the company. Shares short for BTM as of 1761868800 were 2206639 with a Short Ratio of 1.53, compared to 1759190400 on 2373075. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2206639 and a Short% of Float of 9.16.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 3.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.42 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $113.93M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $115.9M to a low estimate of $112M. As of. The current estimate, Bitcoin Depot Inc’s year-ago sales were $136.83MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $153.45M. There is a high estimate of $173.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $614.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $610.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $612.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $573.7MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $588.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $685M and the low estimate is $531.1M.