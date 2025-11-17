Financial Health Check: Examining Genius Sports Limited (GENI)’s Key Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) closed the day trading at $9.65 down -2.23% from the previous closing price of $9.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.8 million shares were traded. GENI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.905 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GENI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.73 and its Current Ratio is at 1.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on September 12, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On July 25, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.

On July 09, 2025, Arete started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Arete initiated its Buy rating on July 09, 2025, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Locke Mark bought 131,608 shares for $10.40 per share.

Davison Jack bought 400,673 shares of GENI for $4,167,039 on Nov 10 ’25. On Aug 25 ’25, another insider, Bradley Kimberly Williams, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 14,999 shares for $12.97 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GENI now has a Market Capitalization of 2356147712 and an Enterprise Value of 2126013824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.517 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.841.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GENI is 1.95, which has changed by 0.086711764 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GENI has reached a high of $13.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.22%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GENI traded about 5.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GENI traded about 6232390 shares per day. A total of 242.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.96M. Insiders hold about 8.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.12% stake in the company. Shares short for GENI as of 1761868800 were 22354897 with a Short Ratio of 4.42, compared to 1759190400 on 21927287. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22354897 and a Short% of Float of 10.24.

Earnings Estimates

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is currently under the scrutiny of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $226.59M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $230.2M to a low estimate of $225.89M. As of. The current estimate, Genius Sports Limited’s year-ago sales were $175.53MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.69M. There is a high estimate of $178.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161.5M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GENI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $659.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $654.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $655.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $510.89MBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $763.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $801.4M and the low estimate is $729M.