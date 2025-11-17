Financial Health Check: Examining Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s Key Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) closed the day trading at $148.26 down -3.30% from the previous closing price of $153.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15.07 million shares were traded. LRCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $152.945 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LRCX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on October 23, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $170 from $145 previously.

On September 30, 2025, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $127.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 29, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when Bettinger Douglas R bought 40,080 shares for $150.60 per share.

Mayer Bethany sold 30 shares of LRCX for $4,786 on Nov 07 ’25. The Director now owns 3,257 shares after completing the transaction at $159.52 per share. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, Mayer Bethany, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30 shares for $159.52 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LRCX now has a Market Capitalization of 192574504960 and an Enterprise Value of 184009900032. As of this moment, Lam’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.392 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.826.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LRCX is 1.78, which has changed by 1.1008928 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LRCX has reached a high of $167.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.96%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LRCX traded about 11.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LRCX traded about 10778370 shares per day. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.25B. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.88% stake in the company. Shares short for LRCX as of 1761868800 were 33328175 with a Short Ratio of 2.88, compared to 1759190400 on 29737626. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 33328175 and a Short% of Float of 2.97.

Dividends & Splits

LRCX’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.95, up from 0.95 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.006196191. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.04. The current Payout Ratio is 22.15% for LRCX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-24 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-03. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-10-03 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Lam Research Corp (LRCX) is currently attracting attention from 26.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.07 and $4.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.82. EPS for the following year is $5.54, with 29.0 analysts recommending between $6.64 and $4.64.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $5.24B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.37B to a low estimate of $5.2B. As of. The current estimate, Lam Research Corp’s year-ago sales were $4.38BFor the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.28B. There is a high estimate of $5.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.14B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LRCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.44BBased on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.46B and the low estimate is $20.69B.