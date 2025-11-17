Financial Health Check: Examining Transalta Corp (TAC)’s Key Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

Transalta Corp (NYSE: TAC) closed the day trading at $14.58 up 1.18% from the previous closing price of $14.41. In other words, the price has increased by $1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.54 million shares were traded. TAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.925 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TAC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.71 and its Current Ratio is at 0.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.28.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TAC now has a Market Capitalization of 4525472768 and an Enterprise Value of 9549886464. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.845 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.549.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TAC is 0.77, which has changed by 0.41553402 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TAC has reached a high of $17.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.40%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TAC traded about 1.80M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TAC traded about 2901350 shares per day. A total of 296.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 295.15M. Insiders hold about 0.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.29% stake in the company. Shares short for TAC as of 1761868800 were 3110878 with a Short Ratio of 1.73, compared to 1759190400 on 6490885. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3110878 and a Short% of Float of 1.05.

Dividends & Splits

TAC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.18, up from 0.25 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.017349062. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.68.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Transalta Corp (TAC) is currently in progress, with 4.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.85BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.34B and the low estimate is $1.95B.