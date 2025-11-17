Financial Health Report: Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) closed the day trading at $116.0 down -3.85% from the previous closing price of $120.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.08 million shares were traded. BIDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $120.2916 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.34.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BIDU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.85 and its Current Ratio is at 1.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

On October 10, 2025, Macquarie Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $176.

Arete Upgraded its Sell to Buy on September 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $143.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 ’25 when Liang Victor Zhixiang bought 5,000 shares for $132.92 per share.

James Ding bought 7,000 shares of BIDU for $729,400 on Mar 18 ’25. On Feb 19 ’25, another insider, Callinicos Brent, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,986 shares for $90.16 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIDU now has a Market Capitalization of 44659818496 and an Enterprise Value of 306351996928. As of this moment, Baidu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.306 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.248.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BIDU is 0.43, which has changed by 0.35799575 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BIDU has reached a high of $149.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.98%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BIDU traded about 5.63M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BIDU traded about 4121190 shares per day. A total of 279.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 278.15M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.71% stake in the company. Shares short for BIDU as of 1761868800 were 6463495 with a Short Ratio of 1.15, compared to 1759190400 on 8494113. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6463495 and a Short% of Float of 2.42.

Earnings Estimates

Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 11.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.76, with high estimates of $11.91 and low estimates of $9.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $69.22 and $45.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $52.47. EPS for the following year is $58.7, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $76.61 and $46.7.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $30.89B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.81B to a low estimate of $30.1B. As of. The current estimate, Baidu Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $33.56BFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.06B. There is a high estimate of $35.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32.04B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $134.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $133.12BBased on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $135.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $143.66B and the low estimate is $122.22B.