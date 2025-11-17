Financial Health Report: Blink Charging Co (BLNK)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) closed the day trading at $1.41 down -3.42% from the previous closing price of $1.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.3 million shares were traded. BLNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4685 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BLNK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.09 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

On November 14, 2024, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3 to $2.

On July 31, 2024, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on July 31, 2024, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when LEVINE JACK bought 21,000 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 21,525 led to the insider holds 193,857 shares of the business.

Bercovich Michael bought 6,000 shares of BLNK for $6,144 on Sep 05 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 123,230 shares after completing the transaction at $1.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLNK now has a Market Capitalization of 168462976 and an Enterprise Value of 148525840. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.393 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.44.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLNK is 1.89, which has changed by -0.10759491 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLNK has reached a high of $2.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.24%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BLNK traded about 4.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BLNK traded about 2545700 shares per day. A total of 114.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.20M. Insiders hold about 2.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.49% stake in the company. Shares short for BLNK as of 1761868800 were 13943316 with a Short Ratio of 3.04, compared to 1759190400 on 16079382. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13943316 and a Short% of Float of 12.25.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 1.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Blink Charging Co (BLNK) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $31.72M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.23M to a low estimate of $28.1M. As of. The current estimate, Blink Charging Co’s year-ago sales were $30.18M

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $104.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $104.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $126.2MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $132.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $143.8M and the low estimate is $120.6M.