Financial Health Report: EZGO Technologies Ltd (EZGO)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO) closed the day trading at $0.15 up 0.14% from the previous closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has increased by $0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. EZGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1472 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EZGO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.12 and its Current Ratio is at 2.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EZGO now has a Market Capitalization of 1374192 and an Enterprise Value of 14106189. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.675 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.577.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EZGO is 1.74, which has changed by -0.8402174 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EZGO has reached a high of $1.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -53.92%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EZGO traded about 13.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EZGO traded about 46269020 shares per day. A total of 10.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.50M. Insiders hold about 3.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.73% stake in the company. Shares short for EZGO as of 1761868800 were 43823 with a Short Ratio of 0.00, compared to 1759190400 on 749156. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 43823 and a Short% of Float of 0.49.