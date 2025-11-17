Financial Health Report: First Solar Inc (FSLR)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) closed the day trading at $253.08 down -1.37% from the previous closing price of $256.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.77 million shares were traded. FSLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $257.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $243.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FSLR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.55 and its Current Ratio is at 1.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on October 31, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $260 from $240 previously.

On October 22, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $286.

On October 07, 2025, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $240.Evercore ISI initiated its In-line rating on October 07, 2025, with a $240 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when STEBBINS PAUL H sold 7,000 shares for $262.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,836,804 led to the insider holds 15,287 shares of the business.

Sweeney Michael T sold 4,500 shares of FSLR for $1,219,995 on Nov 06 ’25. The Director now owns 13,662 shares after completing the transaction at $271.11 per share. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, STEBBINS PAUL H, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $277.39 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSLR now has a Market Capitalization of 27534196736 and an Enterprise Value of 26009538560. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.884.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FSLR is 1.60, which has changed by 0.29412973 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FSLR has reached a high of $281.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $116.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.95%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FSLR traded about 2.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FSLR traded about 2451340 shares per day. A total of 107.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.52M. Insiders hold about 5.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.75% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLR as of 1761868800 were 8493898 with a Short Ratio of 3.20, compared to 1759190400 on 9709656. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8493898 and a Short% of Float of 10.17.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of First Solar Inc (FSLR) reflects the combined expertise of 24.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.46, with high estimates of $5.48 and low estimates of $3.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.67 and $14.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.69. EPS for the following year is $22.56, with 34.0 analysts recommending between $27.55 and $15.22.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $1.59B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.04B to a low estimate of $1.46B. As of. The current estimate, First Solar Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.51BFor the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.26B. There is a high estimate of $1.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $902.5M.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21BBased on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.62B and the low estimate is $5.12B.