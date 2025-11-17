Financial Health Report: Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Thryv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THRY) closed the day trading at $5.88 down -2.65% from the previous closing price of $6.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. THRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.8527.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of THRY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.08 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

On October 31, 2025, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On March 27, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $17.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Sector Perform rating on March 27, 2025, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Walsh Joe bought 25,000 shares for $6.51 per share. The transaction valued at 162,750 led to the insider holds 610,232 shares of the business.

Slater John bought 1,500 shares of THRY for $10,601 on Nov 05 ’25. The Director now owns 35,370 shares after completing the transaction at $7.07 per share. On Aug 29 ’25, another insider, Slater John, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $12.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,920 and bolstered with 33,870 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THRY now has a Market Capitalization of 263204416 and an Enterprise Value of 517482112. As of this moment, Thryv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.663 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.572.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for THRY is 0.90, which has changed by -0.5663717 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, THRY has reached a high of $20.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -45.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -55.32%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, THRY traded about 641.27K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, THRY traded about 1302160 shares per day. A total of 43.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.59M. Insiders hold about 6.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.29% stake in the company. Shares short for THRY as of 1761868800 were 5178633 with a Short Ratio of 8.08, compared to 1759190400 on 5357944. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5178633 and a Short% of Float of 18.120001.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $191.25M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $192.35M to a low estimate of $190.2M. As of. The current estimate, Thryv Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $186.6MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.89M. There is a high estimate of $167.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155.69M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $785.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $783.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $784.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $824.16MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $655.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $662.6M and the low estimate is $647.7M.