Financial Metrics Check: Gamestop Corporation (GME)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Gamestop Corporation’s stock clocked out at $20.66, down -1.43% from its previous closing price of $20.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.83 million shares were traded. GME stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.415.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GME’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.79 and its Current Ratio is at 11.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on June 08, 2023, Reiterated its Underperform rating but revised its target price to $6.20 from $6.50 previously.

On April 12, 2021, Ascendiant Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $10.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Underperform rating for the stock on March 24, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 02 ’25 when Moore Daniel William sold 6,509 shares for $27.58 per share. The transaction valued at 179,534 led to the insider holds 112,620 shares of the business.

Robinson Mark Haymond sold 4,449 shares of GME for $122,715 on Oct 02 ’25. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 112,302 shares after completing the transaction at $27.58 per share. On Oct 01 ’25, another insider, Daniel Moore, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 6,509 shares for $27.58 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GME now has a Market Capitalization of 9388166144 and an Enterprise Value of 4972289536. As of this moment, Gamestop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.292 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.422.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GME is -1.21, which has changed by -0.21860814 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GME has reached a high of $35.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.64%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GME traded 8.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5274810 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 447.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 409.26M. Insiders hold about 8.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.14% stake in the company. Shares short for GME as of 1761868800 were 66295361 with a Short Ratio of 8.15, compared to 1759190400 on 71953849. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 66295361 and a Short% of Float of 16.209999.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.52. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GME, which recently paid a dividend on 2019-03-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2019-03-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-07-22 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Gamestop Corporation (GME) is currently under the scrutiny of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $987.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $987.28M to a low estimate of $987.28M. As of. The current estimate, Gamestop Corporation’s year-ago sales were $860.3MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.47B. There is a high estimate of $1.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.82BBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.28B and the low estimate is $4.28B.