Financial Metrics Check: Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Gilat Satellite Networks’s stock clocked out at $11.77, down -3.88% from its previous closing price of $12.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.08 million shares were traded. GILT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.59.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GILT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.45 and its Current Ratio is at 1.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 01 ’25 when SHARIR DAFNA bought 5,674 shares for $13.02 per share.

Benyamini Gil bought 8,497 shares of GILT for $91,938 on Sep 15 ’25. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Boehm Amiram, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 23,165 shares for $10.57 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GILT now has a Market Capitalization of 786673600 and an Enterprise Value of 598569728. As of this moment, Gilat’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.524 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.452.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GILT is 0.70, which has changed by 1.109319 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GILT has reached a high of $15.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.21%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GILT traded 919.55K shares on average per day over the past three months and 988390 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.05M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.05% stake in the company. Shares short for GILT as of 1761868800 were 2625929 with a Short Ratio of 2.86, compared to 1759190400 on 1664041. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2625929 and a Short% of Float of 5.17.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GILT, which recently paid a dividend on 2021-01-08 with an ex-dividend date of 2021-01-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2003-04-16 when the company split stock in a 1:20 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 1.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $134.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $134.8M to a low estimate of $134.8M. As of. The current estimate, Gilat Satellite Networks’s year-ago sales were $78.13MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.09M. There is a high estimate of $129.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112.7M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GILT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $449.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $449.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $449.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $305.45MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $503.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $510.55M and the low estimate is $497.3M.

