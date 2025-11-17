Financial Metrics Check: JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR’s stock clocked out at $27.04, up 2.74% from its previous closing price of $26.32. In other words, the price has increased by $2.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. JKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JKS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.03 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 ’25 when Markscheid Stephen bought 7,717 shares for $19.81 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JKS now has a Market Capitalization of 1396681984 and an Enterprise Value of 33976719360. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.409 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.488.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JKS is 0.44, which has changed by 0.27667606 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JKS has reached a high of $29.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.33%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JKS traded 641.42K shares on average per day over the past three months and 876230 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.58M. Insiders hold about 1.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.60% stake in the company. Shares short for JKS as of 1761868800 were 2509627 with a Short Ratio of 3.91, compared to 1759190400 on 1902739. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2509627 and a Short% of Float of 6.61.