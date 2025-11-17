Financial Metrics Check: Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Netscout Systems Inc’s stock clocked out at $27.42, up 1.56% from its previous closing price of $27.0. In other words, the price has increased by $1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. NTCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NTCT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.83 and its Current Ratio is at 1.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on August 26, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On May 05, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on May 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when SZABADOS MICHAEL sold 4,000 shares for $28.35 per share. The transaction valued at 113,400 led to the insider holds 40,494 shares of the business.

SZABADOS MICHAEL bought 4,000 shares of NTCT for $113,400 on Nov 12 ’25. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, DOWNING JOHN, who serves as the EVP, World-Wide Sales of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 90,000 and left with 135,494 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTCT now has a Market Capitalization of 1979550464 and an Enterprise Value of 1506235520. As of this moment, Netscout’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.746 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.812.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NTCT is 0.66, which has changed by 0.26417708 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NTCT has reached a high of $30.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.50%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NTCT traded 555.17K shares on average per day over the past three months and 585130 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.44M. Insiders hold about 3.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.02% stake in the company. Shares short for NTCT as of 1761868800 were 2416471 with a Short Ratio of 4.35, compared to 1759190400 on 2340976. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2416471 and a Short% of Float of 4.93.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) is currently attracting attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.43 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.41. EPS for the following year is $2.49, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $2.53 and $2.44.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $238.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $238.38M to a low estimate of $238.38M. As of. The current estimate, Netscout Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $252.02MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $214.39M. There is a high estimate of $214.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.39M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $858.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $855.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $857.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $822.68MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $883.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $890.3M and the low estimate is $876.98M.