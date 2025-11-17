Financial Metrics Check: SITE Centers Corp (SITC)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, SITE Centers Corp’s stock clocked out at $6.93, up 0.43% from its previous closing price of $6.9. In other words, the price has increased by $0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.49 million shares were traded. SITC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.965 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SITC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.39 and its Current Ratio is at 5.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on September 09, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 ’24 when Cattonar John M sold 8,794 shares for $15.22 per share. The transaction valued at 133,824 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Cattonar John M bought 8,794 shares of SITC for $135,955 on Dec 23 ’24. On Dec 17 ’24, another insider, Sweeney Dawn M., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,490 shares for $15.40 each. As a result, the insider received 115,314 and left with 21,592 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SITC now has a Market Capitalization of 363564000 and an Enterprise Value of 484032032. As of this moment, SITE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.458 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.552.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SITC is 1.06, which has changed by -0.55859876 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SITC has reached a high of $9.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.56%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SITC traded 1.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1296116 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.74M. Insiders hold about 5.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SITC as of 1761868800 were 2933139 with a Short Ratio of 2.28, compared to 1759190400 on 2270480. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2933139 and a Short% of Float of 10.190000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.27. The current Payout Ratio is 4.55% for SITC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-31 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-31. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-08-19 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $26.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.2M to a low estimate of $21.96M. As of. The current estimate, SITE Centers Corp’s year-ago sales were $32.87MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.2M. There is a high estimate of $30.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SITC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $134M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $87.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $110.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $271.09MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $126.3M and the low estimate is $89.92M.