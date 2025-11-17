Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Equillium Inc (EQ) Through Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) was $1.04 for the day, up 23.81% from the previous closing price of $0.84. In other words, the price has increased by $23.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.35 million shares were traded. EQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7562.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EQ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.85 and its Current Ratio is at 10.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Leerink Partners on March 28, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $1 from $3 previously.

On September 15, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on September 15, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 ’25 when Keyes Jason A bought 88,913 shares for $0.32 per share.

THE KEYES TRUST U/A DTD 09/10/ bought 10,000 shares of EQ for $3,860 on Jun 12 ’25. On Jan 23 ’25, another insider, Keyes Jason A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $0.65 each. As a result, the insider received 6,500 and left with 37,720 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQ now has a Market Capitalization of 61883352 and an Enterprise Value of 50647352. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.49.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EQ is 1.97, which has changed by 0.5294118 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EQ has reached a high of $2.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -26.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.44%.

Shares Statistics:

EQ traded an average of 1.40M shares per day over the past three months and 563600 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.54M. Insiders hold about 30.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.46% stake in the company. Shares short for EQ as of 1761868800 were 999428 with a Short Ratio of 0.71, compared to 1759190400 on 2184906. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 999428 and a Short% of Float of 2.16.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Equillium Inc (EQ) is currently drawing attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.05 and -$1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.05. EPS for the following year is -$1.13, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$1.13 and -$1.13.