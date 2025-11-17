Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The closing price of GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) was $30.42 for the day, down -2.84% from the previous closing price of $31.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. GCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GCT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.49 and its Current Ratio is at 2.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH MKM on March 04, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15 from $32 previously.

On July 29, 2024, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

On May 22, 2024, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $69.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on May 22, 2024, with a $69 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Hao Xinyan sold 30,000 shares for $32.14 per share. The transaction valued at 964,068 led to the insider holds 626,805 shares of the business.

Hao Xinyan sold 30,000 shares of GCT for $944,282 on Nov 12 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 656,805 shares after completing the transaction at $31.48 per share. On Nov 14 ’25, another insider, Hao Xinyan, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $30.42 each. As a result, the insider received 912,597 and left with 596,805 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GCT now has a Market Capitalization of 1159865472 and an Enterprise Value of 1223400192. As of this moment, GigaCloud’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.0 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.676.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GCT is 2.28, which has changed by 0.35139942 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GCT has reached a high of $34.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.17%.

Shares Statistics:

GCT traded an average of 944.50K shares per day over the past three months and 1039940 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.78M. Insiders hold about 32.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.79% stake in the company. Shares short for GCT as of 1761868800 were 3233617 with a Short Ratio of 3.42, compared to 1759190400 on 3188206. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3233617 and a Short% of Float of 11.91.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) is the result of assessments by 1.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $4.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.16. EPS for the following year is $3.83, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $4.51 and $3.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $333M to a low estimate of $301M. As of. The current estimate, GigaCloud Technology Inc’s year-ago sales were $295.78MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $284.82M. There is a high estimate of $299.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $264.16M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.16BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.26B.