Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding MaxLinear Inc (MXL) Through Ratios

The closing price of MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ: MXL) was $13.9 for the day, up 0.87% from the previous closing price of $13.78. In other words, the price has increased by $0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. MXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.3.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MXL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.08 and its Current Ratio is at 1.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on November 22, 2024, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 30 ’25 when ARTUSI DANIEL A sold 20,747 shares for $15.39 per share. The transaction valued at 319,354 led to the insider holds 12,141 shares of the business.

ARTUSI DANIEL A sold 9,055 shares of MXL for $143,697 on Oct 29 ’25. The Director now owns 32,888 shares after completing the transaction at $15.87 per share. On Oct 30 ’25, another insider, DANIEL ARTUSI, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,747 shares for $15.39 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MXL now has a Market Capitalization of 1214482304 and an Enterprise Value of 1247785344. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.947 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.505.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MXL is 1.84, which has changed by -0.012082458 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MXL has reached a high of $25.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.05%.

Shares Statistics:

MXL traded an average of 1.36M shares per day over the past three months and 1019560 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.43M. Insiders hold about 6.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MXL as of 1761868800 were 5944364 with a Short Ratio of 4.39, compared to 1759190400 on 5790077. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5944364 and a Short% of Float of 10.24.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 11.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of MaxLinear Inc (MXL) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $135.4M to a low estimate of $133M. As of. The current estimate, MaxLinear Inc’s year-ago sales were $92.17MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $129.27M. There is a high estimate of $132.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $466.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $464M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $466M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $360.53MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $550.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $560M and the low estimate is $540M.