Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) was $84.59 for the day, up 0.75% from the previous closing price of $83.96. In other words, the price has increased by $0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.68 million shares were traded. PSTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PSTG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.55 and its Current Ratio is at 1.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on August 28, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $85 from $75 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Colgrove John sold 100,000 shares for $91.59 per share. The transaction valued at 9,158,935 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

THE COLGROVE FAM CHARITABLE RE bought 100,000 shares of PSTG for $9,007,000 on Nov 10 ’25. On Oct 14 ’25, another insider, Colgrove John, who serves as the Chief Visionary Officer of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $92.49 each. As a result, the insider received 9,248,931 and left with 200,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSTG now has a Market Capitalization of 27799367680 and an Enterprise Value of 26487449600. As of this moment, Pure’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 207.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.906 whereas that against EBITDA is 131.14.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PSTG is 1.30, which has changed by 0.70819867 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PSTG has reached a high of $100.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.90%.

Shares Statistics:

PSTG traded an average of 3.25M shares per day over the past three months and 3041470 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 328.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 310.87M. Insiders hold about 5.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.55% stake in the company. Shares short for PSTG as of 1761868800 were 6651861 with a Short Ratio of 2.05, compared to 1759190400 on 5779373. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6651861 and a Short% of Float of 2.5100000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.13 and $1.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.96. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $960M to a low estimate of $951.01M. As of. The current estimate, Pure Storage Inc’s year-ago sales were $831.07MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.01B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.17BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.5B and the low estimate is $4.01B.