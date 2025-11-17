Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Rambus Inc (RMBS) Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Rambus Inc (NASDAQ: RMBS) was $95.25 for the day, up 3.12% from the previous closing price of $92.37. In other words, the price has increased by $3.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.42 million shares were traded. RMBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.495 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.6173.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RMBS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.01 and its Current Ratio is at 11.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On August 28, 2025, Arete Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $91.

On February 04, 2025, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $71.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on February 04, 2025, with a $71 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when STANG ERIC B sold 5,000 shares for $102.35 per share. The transaction valued at 511,760 led to the insider holds 24,394 shares of the business.

STANG ERIC B sold 4,000 shares of RMBS for $447,140 on Nov 10 ’25. The Director now owns 20,394 shares after completing the transaction at $111.78 per share. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, STANG FAMILY TRUST, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $111.78 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMBS now has a Market Capitalization of 10253675520 and an Enterprise Value of 9606808576. As of this moment, Rambus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.159 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.314.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RMBS is 1.52, which has changed by 0.81118083 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RMBS has reached a high of $114.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.03%.

Shares Statistics:

RMBS traded an average of 2.13M shares per day over the past three months and 1790580 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.88M. Insiders hold about 0.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.85% stake in the company. Shares short for RMBS as of 1761868800 were 4311264 with a Short Ratio of 2.02, compared to 1759190400 on 4574609. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4311264 and a Short% of Float of 5.35.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Rambus Inc (RMBS) involves the perspectives of 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $2.45, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $190M to a low estimate of $187.5M. As of. The current estimate, Rambus Inc’s year-ago sales were $166.5MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $189.12M. There is a high estimate of $199.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $178M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $704.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $703M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $703.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $584.1MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $817.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $875M and the low estimate is $795M.