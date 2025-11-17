Financial Metrics Unveiled: Gray Media Inc (GTN)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The price of Gray Media Inc (NYSE: GTN) closed at $4.65 in the last session, down -3.93% from day before closing price of $4.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.18 million shares were traded. GTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GTN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 0.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.02.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when BOGER RICHARD LEE sold 20,000 shares for $5.82 per share. The transaction valued at 116,460 led to the insider holds 61,343 shares of the business.

BOGER RICHARD LEE bought 20,000 shares of GTN for $123,600 on Sep 08 ’25. On Jun 05 ’25, another insider, Gignac Jeffrey R, who serves as the Executive Vice President, CFO of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $3.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 46,000 and bolstered with 644,599 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTN now has a Market Capitalization of 538772096 and an Enterprise Value of 6632082944. As of this moment, Gray’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.981 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.588.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GTN is 0.90, which has changed by 0.04729724 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GTN has reached a high of $6.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.23%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GTN traded on average about 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1348040 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 92.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.87M. Insiders hold about 15.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.72% stake in the company. Shares short for GTN as of 1761868800 were 4966911 with a Short Ratio of 4.33, compared to 1759190400 on 5262594. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4966911 and a Short% of Float of 5.7800002.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GTN is 0.32, which was 0.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0661157. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.83.

Earnings Estimates

Gray Media Inc (GTN) is currently under the scrutiny of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.84 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is $3.02, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $3.02 and $3.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $799.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $829.8M to a low estimate of $778.31M. As of. The current estimate, Gray Media Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.04BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $776.49M. There is a high estimate of $781.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $771M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.64BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.59B and the low estimate is $3.44B.