Financial Metrics Unveiled: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) closed at $2.05 in the last session, up 5.13% from day before closing price of $1.95. In other words, the price has increased by $5.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.49 million shares were traded. INO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 09, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On May 14, 2024, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on January 25, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INO now has a Market Capitalization of 140841920 and an Enterprise Value of 69038968. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 760.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 378.634 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.783.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INO is 1.57, which has changed by -0.497549 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INO has reached a high of $5.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.45%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INO traded on average about 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1702310 shares per day over the past 10 days. Insiders hold about 0.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.11% stake in the company. Shares short for INO as of 1761868800 were 8209858 with a Short Ratio of 5.05, compared to 1759190400 on 7626088. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8209858 and a Short% of Float of 15.52.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 3.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.31 and -$2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.35. EPS for the following year is -$1.55, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$1.25 and -$1.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $217.76kBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.52M and the low estimate is $1.05M.