Financial Metrics Unveiled: Lite Strategy Inc (LITS)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

The price of Lite Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: LITS) closed at $2.02 in the last session, up 6.32% from day before closing price of $1.9. In other words, the price has increased by $6.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. LITS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LITS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.39 and its Current Ratio is at 12.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On March 25, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $2.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 ’25 when Anson Funds Management LP bought 1,093,184 shares for $6.74 per share.

Funicular Funds, LP bought 611,440 shares of LITS for $3,790,928 on Jul 23 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LITS now has a Market Capitalization of 72023416 and an Enterprise Value of 54012412.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LITS is 0.24, which has changed by -0.2986111 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LITS has reached a high of $9.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.09%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LITS traded on average about 986.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 504290 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.12M. Insiders hold about 18.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.27% stake in the company. Shares short for LITS as of 1761868800 were 111492 with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 1759190400 on 363420. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 111492 and a Short% of Float of 0.36000002.