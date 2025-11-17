Financial Metrics Unveiled: Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD) closed at $11.35 in the last session, down -2.41% from day before closing price of $11.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.05 million shares were traded. MNMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MNMD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 13, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On January 28, 2025, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $23.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on January 28, 2025, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 25 ’25 when Sullivan Mark sold 11,278 shares for $9.77 per share. The transaction valued at 110,186 led to the insider holds 293,852 shares of the business.

Barrow Robert sold 25,797 shares of MNMD for $252,037 on Sep 25 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 804,268 shares after completing the transaction at $9.77 per share. On Sep 25 ’25, another insider, Karlin Daniel, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 7,704 shares for $9.77 each. As a result, the insider received 75,268 and left with 430,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNMD now has a Market Capitalization of 1145662976 and an Enterprise Value of 949995328.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MNMD is 2.82, which has changed by 0.6593567 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MNMD has reached a high of $14.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.88%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MNMD traded on average about 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2110220 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.34M. Insiders hold about 2.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.69% stake in the company. Shares short for MNMD as of 1761868800 were 11841922 with a Short Ratio of 6.72, compared to 1759190400 on 9858103. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11841922 and a Short% of Float of 12.0900005.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.99 and -$2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.1. EPS for the following year is -$1.76, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$1.0 and -$2.08.