Financial Metrics Unveiled: Under Armour Inc (UAA)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) closed at $4.53 in the last session, down -2.79% from day before closing price of $4.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.47 million shares were traded. UAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UAA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

On September 15, 2025, Rothschild & Co Redburn Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $6.

On July 02, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on July 02, 2025, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 21 ’25 when Sweeney Robert John bought 100,000 shares for $4.88 per share. The transaction valued at 488,200 led to the insider holds 133,696 shares of the business.

El-Erian Mohamed bought 100,000 shares of UAA for $519,960 on Aug 18 ’25. The Director now owns 111,650 shares after completing the transaction at $5.20 per share. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Aumen Eric J, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, bought 2,045 shares for $4.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000 and bolstered with 91,796 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAA now has a Market Capitalization of 1937209600 and an Enterprise Value of 3424009728. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.678 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.94.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UAA is 1.81, which has changed by -0.53775513 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UAA has reached a high of $10.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.79%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UAA traded on average about 11.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11889990 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 188.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.34M. Insiders hold about 55.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UAA as of 1761868800 were 51713038 with a Short Ratio of 4.43, compared to 1759190400 on 42544214. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 51713038 and a Short% of Float of 32.279998.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Under Armour Inc (UAA) is currently attracting attention from 24.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.0, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 26.0 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 21 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.31B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.33B to a low estimate of $1.29B. As of. The current estimate, Under Armour Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.4BFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.16BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.28B and the low estimate is $4.74B.