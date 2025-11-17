Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Femasys Inc (FEMY)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) was $0.9 for the day, up 8.58% from the previous closing price of $0.83. In other words, the price has increased by $8.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.44 million shares were traded. FEMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FEMY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.61 and its Current Ratio is at 1.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FEMY now has a Market Capitalization of 46628608 and an Enterprise Value of 33870660. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.949 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.799.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FEMY is -2.58, which has changed by -0.036480665 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FEMY has reached a high of $1.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.22%.

Shares Statistics:

FEMY traded an average of 8.14M shares per day over the past three months and 17227590 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.21M. Insiders hold about 17.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.73% stake in the company. Shares short for FEMY as of 1761868800 were 5264004 with a Short Ratio of 0.65, compared to 1759190400 on 1393466. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5264004 and a Short% of Float of 15.290000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Femasys Inc (FEMY) is underway, with the input of 1.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.8M to a low estimate of $900k. As of. The current estimate, Femasys Inc’s year-ago sales were $554.91kFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.07M. There is a high estimate of $2.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.07M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FEMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.63MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9M and the low estimate is $6.1M.