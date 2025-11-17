Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC) was $4.46 for the day, down -3.04% from the previous closing price of $4.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12.67 million shares were traded. LAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3311.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LAC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.77 and its Current Ratio is at 3.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

On October 16, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Scotiabank Downgraded its Sector Perform to Sector Underperform on October 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 16 ’25 when GERSPACHER RICHARD sold 63,198 shares for $6.79 per share. The transaction valued at 429,282 led to the insider holds 77,691 shares of the business.

ZAWADZKI ALEXI ILLYA bought 20,000 shares of LAC for $191,516 on Oct 01 ’25. The VP, Resource Development now owns 60,005 shares after completing the transaction at $9.58 per share. On Oct 01 ’25, another insider, ZAWADZKI ALEXI ILLYA, who serves as the VP, Resource Development of the company, sold 353,914 shares for $9.48 each. As a result, the insider received 3,356,520 and left with 40,005 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAC now has a Market Capitalization of 1394979968 and an Enterprise Value of 1781425792.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LAC is 1.19, which has changed by 0.23204422 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LAC has reached a high of $10.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.78%.

Shares Statistics:

LAC traded an average of 41.21M shares per day over the past three months and 18078060 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 242.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.49M. Shares short for LAC as of 1761868800 were 28357986 with a Short Ratio of 0.69, compared to 1759190400 on 27810747. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28357986 and a Short% of Float of 11.540000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) is currently being evaluated by a team of 2.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$1.06.