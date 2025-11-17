Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Upwork Inc (UPWK)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Nora Barnes

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) was $16.48 for the day, down -3.34% from the previous closing price of $17.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.45 million shares were traded. UPWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UPWK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.44 and its Current Ratio is at 1.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On March 12, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $15.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Perform rating on March 12, 2025, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 18 ’25 when Gessert Erica sold 8,730 shares for $19.16 per share. The transaction valued at 167,303 led to the insider holds 218,605 shares of the business.

Bottoms Dave sold 10,894 shares of UPWK for $208,779 on Sep 18 ’25. The GM, Marketplace now owns 10,359 shares after completing the transaction at $19.16 per share. On Sep 19 ’25, another insider, Bottoms Dave, who serves as the GM, Marketplace of the company, sold 10,014 shares for $19.96 each. As a result, the insider received 199,867 and left with 345 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPWK now has a Market Capitalization of 2224965632 and an Enterprise Value of 1881196416. As of this moment, Upwork’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.409 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.713.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UPWK is 1.02, which has changed by 0.09066844 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UPWK has reached a high of $20.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.69%.

Shares Statistics:

UPWK traded an average of 3.03M shares per day over the past three months and 4320820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 131.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.06M. Insiders hold about 7.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.64% stake in the company. Shares short for UPWK as of 1761868800 were 11567647 with a Short Ratio of 3.82, compared to 1759190400 on 12550116. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11567647 and a Short% of Float of 12.86.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $1.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $198.61M to a low estimate of $195.5M. As of. The current estimate, Upwork Inc’s year-ago sales were $191.48MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $201.05M. There is a high estimate of $203.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $197.9M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $787.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $784.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $786.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $769.33MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $829.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $844.2M and the low estimate is $817.2M.

