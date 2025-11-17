Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Verastem Inc (VSTM)’s Key Ratio Metrics

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) was $7.55 for the day, down -6.84% from the previous closing price of $8.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.81 million shares were traded. VSTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VSTM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.55 and its Current Ratio is at 2.58.

On April 10, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Paterson Dan sold 3,299 shares for $9.74 per share. The transaction valued at 32,146 led to the insider holds 438,818 shares of the business.

Bunn Paul A. sold 8,333 shares of VSTM for $75,497 on Oct 09 ’25. The Director now owns 8,333 shares after completing the transaction at $9.06 per share. On Oct 09 ’25, another insider, Bunn Paul A., who serves as the Board Member of the company, bought 8,333 shares for $8.94 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSTM now has a Market Capitalization of 541195200 and an Enterprise Value of 456263712. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 34.103 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.855.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VSTM is 0.46, which has changed by 0.97905755 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VSTM has reached a high of $11.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.53%.

Shares Statistics:

VSTM traded an average of 2.37M shares per day over the past three months and 2705600 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.94M. Insiders hold about 10.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VSTM as of 1761868800 were 17632734 with a Short Ratio of 7.43, compared to 1759190400 on 17472645. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17632734 and a Short% of Float of 26.51.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Verastem Inc (VSTM) is currently in the spotlight, with 1.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.45 and -$3.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.72. EPS for the following year is -$1.67, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$1.25 and -$2.06.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.47M. There is a high estimate of $23.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $110.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $152.7M and the low estimate is $66.6M.