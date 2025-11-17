Financial Snapshot: Analyzing W & T Offshore Inc (WTI)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. WTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.935 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.862.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WTI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 02 ’25 when KROHN TRACY W bought 250,000 shares for $1.84 per share. The transaction valued at 459,300 led to the insider holds 1,060,198 shares of the business.

KROHN TRACY W bought 36,842 shares of WTI for $67,959 on Oct 01 ’25. The Chairman, CEO & President now owns 810,198 shares after completing the transaction at $1.84 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WTI now has a Market Capitalization of 285652256 and an Enterprise Value of 513040256. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.026 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.722.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WTI is 0.34, which has changed by -0.04477614 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WTI has reached a high of $2.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.99%.

Shares Statistics:

WTI traded an average of 1.73M shares per day over the past three months and 1538810 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 148.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.13M. Insiders hold about 34.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.62% stake in the company. Shares short for WTI as of 1761868800 were 20064429 with a Short Ratio of 11.61, compared to 1759190400 on 20620060. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20064429 and a Short% of Float of 20.22.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, WTI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.020833334. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.53.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $115.36M to a low estimate of $115.36M. As of. The current estimate, W & T Offshore Inc’s year-ago sales were $120.34M

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $505.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $505.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $505.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $525.26MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $534.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $556.5M and the low estimate is $513.47M.