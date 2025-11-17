Flex Ltd (FLEX)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Flex Ltd’s stock clocked out at $59.99, up 0.77% from its previous closing price of $59.53. In other words, the price has increased by $0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.55 million shares were traded. FLEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FLEX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.83 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

On October 22, 2024, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $41.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 25, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $39.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Hartung Michael P sold 15,000 shares for $62.21 per share. The transaction valued at 933,177 led to the insider holds 211,198 shares of the business.

Hartung Michael P bought 15,000 shares of FLEX for $933,177 on Nov 11 ’25. On Nov 04 ’25, another insider, Hartung Michael P, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $62.26 each. As a result, the insider received 933,898 and left with 226,198 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLEX now has a Market Capitalization of 22183723008 and an Enterprise Value of 24227721216. As of this moment, Flex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.534.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FLEX is 1.26, which has changed by 0.6182897 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FLEX has reached a high of $67.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.51%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FLEX traded 3.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3782460 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 370.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 367.07M. Insiders hold about 0.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FLEX as of 1761868800 were 5028830 with a Short Ratio of 1.33, compared to 1759190400 on 7372882. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5028830 and a Short% of Float of 1.5599999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Flex Ltd (FLEX) is currently being evaluated by a team of 7.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $3.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.15. EPS for the following year is $3.57, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $3.98 and $3.39.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $6.84B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.95B to a low estimate of $6.8B. As of. The current estimate, Flex Ltd’s year-ago sales were $6.56BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.9B. There is a high estimate of $6.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.82B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.81BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.67B and the low estimate is $28.13B.