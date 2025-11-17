Flutter Entertainment Plc’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 198.58, Down -1.20

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Flutter Entertainment Plc (NYSE: FLUT) was $198.58 for the day, down -1.20% from the previous closing price of $201.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.13 million shares were traded. FLUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $203.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $193.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FLUT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 0.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 28 ’25 when Howe Amy sold 4,097 shares for $305.91 per share. The transaction valued at 1,253,328 led to the insider holds 69,850 shares of the business.

AMY H HOWE bought 4,097 shares of FLUT for $1,253,339 on Aug 28 ’25. On Aug 19 ’25, another insider, Jackson Jeremy Peter, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,112 shares for $292.42 each. As a result, the insider received 617,591 and left with 31,944 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLUT now has a Market Capitalization of 35167498240 and an Enterprise Value of 44592054272. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.888 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.938.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FLUT is 1.20, which has changed by -0.25625467 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FLUT has reached a high of $313.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $196.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.19%.

Shares Statistics:

FLUT traded an average of 2.38M shares per day over the past three months and 3723770 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 175.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.74M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.74% stake in the company. Shares short for FLUT as of 1761868800 were 6657784 with a Short Ratio of 2.80, compared to 1759190400 on 4629866. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6657784 and a Short% of Float of 3.8.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Flutter Entertainment Plc (FLUT) reflects the combined expertise of 7.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.15, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $2.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.97 and $6.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.85. EPS for the following year is $10.94, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $12.65 and $8.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.86B to a low estimate of $3.61B. As of. The current estimate, Flutter Entertainment Plc’s year-ago sales were $2.98BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.47B. There is a high estimate of $3.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.32B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLUT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.05BBased on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.48B and the low estimate is $14.21B.

