FormFactor Inc (FORM)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, FormFactor Inc’s stock clocked out at $50.15, down -1.12% from its previous closing price of $50.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. FORM stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.915 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.0.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FORM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 729.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.46 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On October 30, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $50.

B. Riley Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $47.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when SHAI SHAHAR bought 24,127 shares for $53.61 per share.

STEVEN-WAISS KELLEY sold 3,600 shares of FORM for $109,530 on Sep 12 ’25. The Director now owns 35,479 shares after completing the transaction at $30.43 per share. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, KELLEY LYNNE STEVEN-WAISS, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,600 shares for $30.43 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FORM now has a Market Capitalization of 3928533760 and an Enterprise Value of 3654658304. As of this moment, FormFactor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 95.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.813 whereas that against EBITDA is 46.629.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FORM is 1.13, which has changed by 0.3288288 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FORM has reached a high of $61.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.46%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FORM traded 1.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1074030 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.74M. Insiders hold about 0.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.66% stake in the company. Shares short for FORM as of 1761868800 were 2991344 with a Short Ratio of 2.82, compared to 1759190400 on 2888135. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2991344 and a Short% of Float of 5.5.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of FormFactor Inc (FORM) is currently in the spotlight, with 6.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.19 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.81 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $210.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.4M to a low estimate of $210M. As of. The current estimate, FormFactor Inc’s year-ago sales were $189.48MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $202.26M. There is a high estimate of $210M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $195.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FORM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $782.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $779.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $780.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $763.6MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $856.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $876.78M and the low estimate is $835.3M.