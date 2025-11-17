Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Ends at $53.44 on Friday

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. FRPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FRPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1073.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.61 and its Current Ratio is at 5.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Morris Scott James sold 63,135 shares for $55.21 per share. The transaction valued at 3,485,494 led to the insider holds 160,476 shares of the business.

Morris Scott James bought 63,135 shares of FRPT for $3,485,385 on Nov 06 ’25. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, GEORGE WALTER N., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $52.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 52,570 and bolstered with 46,527 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRPT now has a Market Capitalization of 2608317440 and an Enterprise Value of 2828536576. As of this moment, Freshpet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.003.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FRPT is 1.70, which has changed by -0.64489335 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FRPT has reached a high of $164.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.74%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1602430 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.04M. Insiders hold about 1.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 116.65% stake in the company. Shares short for FRPT as of 1761868800 were 6402531 with a Short Ratio of 4.11, compared to 1759190400 on 7262973. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6402531 and a Short% of Float of 17.26.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.91 and $2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.79. EPS for the following year is $1.59, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $285.72M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $289M to a low estimate of $283.7M. As of. The current estimate, Freshpet Inc’s year-ago sales were $262.71MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $287.25M. There is a high estimate of $291.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $284.31M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $975.18MBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.26B and the low estimate is $1.18B.