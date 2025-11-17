Gaining Ground: Alight Inc (ALIT) Closes Higher at 2.28, Up 0.44

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of Alight Inc (NYSE: ALIT) closed at $2.28 in the last session, up 0.44% from day before closing price of $2.27. In other words, the price has increased by $0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.99 million shares were traded. ALIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.195.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALIT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 1.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

On December 06, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on December 06, 2023, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 06 ’25 when Lopes Robert A. Jr. bought 3,000 shares for $4.40 per share. The transaction valued at 13,200 led to the insider holds 63,951 shares of the business.

Lopes Robert A. Jr. bought 2,000 shares of ALIT for $8,799 on Aug 07 ’25. The Director now owns 65,951 shares after completing the transaction at $4.40 per share. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, SCHRIESHEIM ROBERT A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 216 shares for $5.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,136 and bolstered with 33,249 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALIT now has a Market Capitalization of 1233293184 and an Enterprise Value of 3114935808. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.361 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.244.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALIT is 1.12, which has changed by -0.7027379 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALIT has reached a high of $8.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -53.19%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALIT traded on average about 8.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14619090 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 522.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 459.92M. Insiders hold about 12.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.67% stake in the company. Shares short for ALIT as of 1761868800 were 22999251 with a Short Ratio of 2.59, compared to 1759190400 on 30764312. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22999251 and a Short% of Float of 4.44.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Alight Inc (ALIT) is currently in the spotlight, with 6.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $660.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $676.7M to a low estimate of $651M. As of. The current estimate, Alight Inc’s year-ago sales were $680MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $553.59M. There is a high estimate of $561.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $546.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.34B and the low estimate is $2.27B.