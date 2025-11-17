Gaining Ground: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCC) Closes Higher at 7.37, Up 0.27

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCC) closed at $7.37 in the last session, up 0.27% from day before closing price of $7.35. In other words, the price has increased by $0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.53 million shares were traded. CCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.41 and its Current Ratio is at 1.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

On February 26, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $11.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on November 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when ADVENT INTERNATIONAL, L.P. sold 37,342,526 shares for $7.76 per share. The transaction valued at 289,856,421 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Young Lauren sold 37,342,526 shares of CCC for $289,856,421 on Nov 07 ’25. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $7.76 per share. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, Wei Eric, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 37,342,526 shares for $7.76 each. As a result, the insider received 289,856,421 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCC now has a Market Capitalization of 4722530816 and an Enterprise Value of 5733399040. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.981.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CCC is 0.69, which has changed by -0.36520243 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CCC has reached a high of $12.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.12%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCC traded on average about 6.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10403280 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 647.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 565.75M. Insiders hold about 11.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.32% stake in the company. Shares short for CCC as of 1761868800 were 40224528 with a Short Ratio of 6.35, compared to 1759190400 on 43837251. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 40224528 and a Short% of Float of 7.76.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCC) is currently being evaluated by a team of 13.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $275.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $277.36M to a low estimate of $273.6M. As of. The current estimate, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $246.46MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $275.38M. There is a high estimate of $282.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $273.3M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $944.8MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $1.14B.

