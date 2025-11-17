Gaining Ground: Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG) Closes Lower at 29.12, Down -0.03

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Corebridge Financial Inc (NYSE: CRBG) closed at $29.12 in the last session, down -0.03% from day before closing price of $29.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.5 million shares were traded. CRBG stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRBG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

On July 11, 2025, UBS Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $37.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Sell on April 02, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, sold 32,600,000 shares for $31.10 per share. The transaction valued at 1,013,860,000 led to the insider holds 50,111,853 shares of the business.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, sold 1,184,160 shares of CRBG for $39,846,984 on Sep 05 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 82,711,853 shares after completing the transaction at $33.65 per share. On Aug 06 ’25, another insider, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 30,000,000 shares for $33.65 each. As a result, the insider received 1,009,500,000 and left with 83,896,013 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRBG now has a Market Capitalization of 14692600832 and an Enterprise Value of 25697779712. As of this moment, Corebridge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.402 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.236.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRBG is 1.10, which has changed by -0.054545462 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRBG has reached a high of $36.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.27%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRBG traded on average about 3.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8537760 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 650.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 406.48M. Insiders hold about 21.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.52% stake in the company. Shares short for CRBG as of 1761868800 were 7937642 with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 1759190400 on 5895883. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7937642 and a Short% of Float of 3.82.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 14.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.69 and $4.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.42. EPS for the following year is $5.41, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $5.65 and $5.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.74B to a low estimate of $4.91B. As of. The current estimate, Corebridge Financial Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.02BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.93B. There is a high estimate of $5.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.71B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRBG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.58BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.98B and the low estimate is $18.81B.