Gaining Ground: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Closes Lower at 45.49, Down -1.22

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The price of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC) closed at $45.49 in the last session, down -1.22% from day before closing price of $46.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. VAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VAC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.31.

On April 22, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $57.

On January 06, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $87.Morgan Stanley initiated its Underweight rating on January 06, 2025, with a $87 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when SHAW WILLIAM JOSEPH bought 20,000 shares for $46.04 per share. The transaction valued at 920,800 led to the insider holds 203,547 shares of the business.

QUAZZO STEPHEN R bought 2,000 shares of VAC for $91,060 on Nov 14 ’25. The Director now owns 24,090 shares after completing the transaction at $45.53 per share. On Nov 14 ’25, another insider, Avril Matthew E, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $45.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 228,050 and bolstered with 57,981 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VAC now has a Market Capitalization of 1593974400 and an Enterprise Value of 6839590400. As of this moment, Marriott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.037 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.712.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VAC is 1.42, which has changed by -0.4957881 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VAC has reached a high of $99.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -32.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.28%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VAC traded on average about 476.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 925620 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.88M. Insiders hold about 7.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.85% stake in the company. Shares short for VAC as of 1761868800 were 1879635 with a Short Ratio of 3.94, compared to 1759190400 on 2256838. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1879635 and a Short% of Float of 5.52.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VAC is 3.16, which was 3.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06862107. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.52.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) is underway, with the input of 8.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.79, with high estimates of $2.19 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.66 and $6.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.85. EPS for the following year is $7.36, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $8.72 and $6.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.31B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.25B. As of. The current estimate, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.33BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.23B. There is a high estimate of $1.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.97BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.37B and the low estimate is $5.05B.

