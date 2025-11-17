Gaining Ground: Quantum Corp (QMCO) Closes Higher at 7.87, Up 11.95

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) closed at $7.87 in the last session, up 11.95% from day before closing price of $7.03. In other words, the price has increased by $11.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.17 million shares were traded. QMCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.4799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QMCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.29 and its Current Ratio is at 0.37.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 02 ’25 when Meyrath Hugues sold 2,975 shares for $10.86 per share. The transaction valued at 32,308 led to the insider holds 24,700 shares of the business.

Nash Laura A. sold 611 shares of QMCO for $6,635 on Oct 02 ’25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 11,139 shares after completing the transaction at $10.86 per share. On Oct 01 ’25, another insider, Nash Laura A., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 118 shares for $9.91 each. As a result, the insider received 1,169 and left with 11,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QMCO now has a Market Capitalization of 105450864 and an Enterprise Value of 198496704. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.773 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.699.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QMCO is 2.64, which has changed by 1.6587837 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QMCO has reached a high of $90.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.87%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QMCO traded on average about 1.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 789090 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 13.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.18M. Insiders hold about 3.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.65% stake in the company. Shares short for QMCO as of 1761868800 were 1895266 with a Short Ratio of 1.02, compared to 1759190400 on 2296674. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1895266 and a Short% of Float of 14.280000000000001.