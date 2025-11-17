Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 16.84, Down -1.35

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Garrett Motion Inc’s stock clocked out at $16.84, down -1.35% from its previous closing price of $17.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.45 million shares were traded. GTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.64.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.78 and its Current Ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on October 20, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On September 19, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.50.

On July 16, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.BNP Paribas Exane initiated its Outperform rating on July 16, 2025, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 6,300,000 shares for $17.00 per share. The transaction valued at 107,100,000 led to the insider holds 17,094,816 shares of the business.

Oaktree Value Opportunities Fu bought 6,300,000 shares of GTX for $110,565,000 on Nov 10 ’25. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,500,000 shares for $16.26 each. As a result, the insider received 40,650,000 and left with 23,394,816 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTX now has a Market Capitalization of 3317846528 and an Enterprise Value of 4582085632. As of this moment, Garrett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.295 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.611.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GTX is 0.22, which has changed by 1.1507025 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GTX has reached a high of $17.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.76%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GTX traded 3.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3450310 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 195.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 191.67M. Insiders hold about 1.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.27% stake in the company. Shares short for GTX as of 1761868800 were 8351500 with a Short Ratio of 2.32, compared to 1759190400 on 9595022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8351500 and a Short% of Float of 9.629999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 2.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $1.93.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $876.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $890M to a low estimate of $860M. As of. The current estimate, Garrett Motion Inc’s year-ago sales were $844MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $897M. There is a high estimate of $897M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $897M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.48BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.8B and the low estimate is $3.55B.