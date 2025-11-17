Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Helen of Troy Ltd’s stock clocked out at $18.5, down -2.99% from its previous closing price of $19.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.92 million shares were traded. HELE stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HELE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

On July 10, 2024, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $139 to $67.

On April 17, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $99.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on April 17, 2023, with a $99 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 16 ’25 when JUDGE TESSA bought 435 shares for $22.87 per share. The transaction valued at 9,948 led to the insider holds 24,812 shares of the business.

Grass Brian bought 10,000 shares of HELE for $214,700 on Jul 15 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 135,932 shares after completing the transaction at $21.47 per share. On Jul 15 ’25, another insider, SCHEUERMAN TRACY, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $20.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 201,300 and bolstered with 33,041 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HELE now has a Market Capitalization of 439159584 and an Enterprise Value of 1333134208. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.732 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.102.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HELE is 0.81, which has changed by -0.71742785 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HELE has reached a high of $75.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.29%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HELE traded 869.75K shares on average per day over the past three months and 785390 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.61M. Insiders hold about 1.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.35% stake in the company. Shares short for HELE as of 1761868800 were 3054342 with a Short Ratio of 3.51, compared to 1759190400 on 3061839. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3054342 and a Short% of Float of 21.52.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE) is underway, with the input of 5.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.22 and $3.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.03. EPS for the following year is $4.21, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $4.63 and $4.0.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $502.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $509.9M to a low estimate of $496.5M. As of. The current estimate, Helen of Troy Ltd’s year-ago sales were $530.71MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $457.03M. There is a high estimate of $463.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $453.95M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HELE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.76B.