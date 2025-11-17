Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Nora Barnes

Companies

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Helen of Troy Ltd’s stock clocked out at $18.5, down -2.99% from its previous closing price of $19.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.92 million shares were traded. HELE stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HELE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

On July 10, 2024, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $139 to $67.

On April 17, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $99.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on April 17, 2023, with a $99 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 16 ’25 when JUDGE TESSA bought 435 shares for $22.87 per share. The transaction valued at 9,948 led to the insider holds 24,812 shares of the business.

Grass Brian bought 10,000 shares of HELE for $214,700 on Jul 15 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 135,932 shares after completing the transaction at $21.47 per share. On Jul 15 ’25, another insider, SCHEUERMAN TRACY, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $20.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 201,300 and bolstered with 33,041 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HELE now has a Market Capitalization of 439159584 and an Enterprise Value of 1333134208. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.732 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.102.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HELE is 0.81, which has changed by -0.71742785 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HELE has reached a high of $75.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.29%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HELE traded 869.75K shares on average per day over the past three months and 785390 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.61M. Insiders hold about 1.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.35% stake in the company. Shares short for HELE as of 1761868800 were 3054342 with a Short Ratio of 3.51, compared to 1759190400 on 3061839. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3054342 and a Short% of Float of 21.52.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE) is underway, with the input of 5.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.22 and $3.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.03. EPS for the following year is $4.21, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $4.63 and $4.0.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $502.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $509.9M to a low estimate of $496.5M. As of. The current estimate, Helen of Troy Ltd’s year-ago sales were $530.71MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $457.03M. There is a high estimate of $463.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $453.95M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HELE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.76B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.