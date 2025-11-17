In the Green: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Closes at $2.28, Up/Down -2.56% from Previous Day

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) closed at $2.28 down -2.56% from its previous closing price of $2.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17.12 million shares were traded. AMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.39 and its Current Ratio is at 0.39.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 ’25 when FRANK ELIZABETH F bought 100,979 shares for $3.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMC now has a Market Capitalization of 1200287872 and an Enterprise Value of 9000610816. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.849 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.124.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMC is 0.60, which has changed by -0.4770642 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14261019 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMC has reached a high of $5.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.04%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMC has traded an average of 18.37M shares per day and 20776490 over the past ten days. A total of 512.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 510.56M. Insiders hold about 0.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.66% stake in the company. Shares short for AMC as of 1761868800 were 49274960 with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 1759190400 on 49742754. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 49274960 and a Short% of Float of 9.6499994.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 1.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.43B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.34B. As of. The current estimate, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.31BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $935M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.64BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.71B and the low estimate is $5.18B.